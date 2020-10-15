Ubex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263,011.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $263,011.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, LBank and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.01382772 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, Hotbit, YoBit, BitMart, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, LBank and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

