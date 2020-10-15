UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

