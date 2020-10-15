UGI (NYSE:UGI) vs. HL Acquisition (NYSE:HCCH) Financial Analysis

UGI (NYSE:UGI) and HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

UGI has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UGI and HL Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 7.16% 13.19% 3.81% HL Acquisition N/A -4.04% -0.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UGI and HL Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 1 3 0 2.75 HL Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

UGI presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given UGI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UGI is more favorable than HL Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UGI and HL Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.32 billion 0.96 $256.20 million $2.28 14.77 HL Acquisition N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UGI beats HL Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 13,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 41,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 655,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,500 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

