Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $107.00 at Bank of America

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

RARE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,157 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,651,000 after buying an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 141,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

