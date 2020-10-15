Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,867 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,747 ($62.02).

ULVR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,250 ($68.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

LON ULVR traded down GBX 67 ($0.88) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,825 ($63.04). 2,333,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,285. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,704.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,413.14.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

