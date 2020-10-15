UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.50-16.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-16.75 EPS.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.94. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.85 and its 200-day moving average is $296.94. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $21,767,403 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.64.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

