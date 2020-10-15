Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unitil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. Unitil has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 43.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unitil by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 44.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

