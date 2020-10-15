Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.01. Valhi shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 18,378 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VHI shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Valhi alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $390.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valhi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valhi by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.