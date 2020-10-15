ValuEngine Lowers Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

MDRX opened at $10.90 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 457,101 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

