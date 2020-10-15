ValuEngine Lowers DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

DKS stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,376 shares of company stock valued at $26,583,045. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

