ValuEngine Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.67.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $109.96 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,566 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,512,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

