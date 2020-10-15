Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Receives $8.94 Average PT from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE VET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 104,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,910. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

