Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Veru posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 3,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.14. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP grew its holdings in Veru by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

