Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $28.01 on Monday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

