Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus BK Technologies (NASDAQ:BKTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of BK Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vuzix and BK Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $6.67 million 27.31 -$26.48 million ($0.94) -4.97 BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.95 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

BK Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix.

Risk & Volatility

Vuzix has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vuzix and BK Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 3 0 2.75 BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than BK Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and BK Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -321.08% -95.50% -82.75% BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48%

Summary

BK Technologies beats Vuzix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others. The company is also developing a binocular AR smart glasses product that provides the user a live, direct, or indirect view of a real-world environment. Its AR wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses or attach to a head worn mount to view, record, and interact with video and digital content, such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. In addition, the company offers an app store on its Website, which enables users to download and purchase applications, including third party applications; applications that provide the benefits of smart glasses to users; and Vuzix Remote Assist that offers remote telepresence capabilities. Further, it provides waveguide optics and design reference kits; custom and engineering solutions; and defense and security products. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to enterprise and end users, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value-added resellers, and Web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

