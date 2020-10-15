Walgreens Boots Alliance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 45,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 19,757 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 416,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

