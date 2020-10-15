Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

