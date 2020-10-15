WEC Energy Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6325 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. 35,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,774. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

