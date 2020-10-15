West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 1,066,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,220,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

