West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.59.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $537.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.64 and its 200-day moving average is $461.77. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

