West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 428.3% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 143,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 33.3% during the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $958,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total transaction of $2,794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,003,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,007,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 738,130 shares of company stock valued at $167,103,674 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.20. 228,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,659. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $238.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

