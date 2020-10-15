West Branch Capital LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 60.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.76. 74,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,056. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

