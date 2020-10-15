West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 468,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,501,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

