West Branch Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 344.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 639,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,215,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $162.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350,979. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

