Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,090.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,686. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit