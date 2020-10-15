Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,090.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,686. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

