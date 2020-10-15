Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.20. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $148,278.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

