William Hill (LON:WMH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.45

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.45 and traded as high as $277.30. William Hill shares last traded at $275.31, with a volume of 11,010,246 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMH. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of William Hill to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.54 ($2.48).

Get William Hill alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.