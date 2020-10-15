Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.67

News headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WIT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

