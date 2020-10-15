Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.