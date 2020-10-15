WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.74

Shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and traded as high as $36.85. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 5,233 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 232.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 217.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 125.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

