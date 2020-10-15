WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the September 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 211.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 31.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of WNS traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 15,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

