WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.33-2.48 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.33-2.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.63. 6,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.