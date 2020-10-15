Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WWLNF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Worldline stock remained flat at $$90.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. Worldline has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $91.02.

