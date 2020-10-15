WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 327,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,294. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

