XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Hotbit, OTCBTC and ABCC. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $711,421.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.04930148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,792,069,220 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinrail, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Hotbit, Graviex, ABCC, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

