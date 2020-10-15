Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 225,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,169. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

