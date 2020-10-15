Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report sales of $2.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 million to $10.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.11 million, with estimates ranging from $24.03 million to $31.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 12,595.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Sensus Healthcare worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 2,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.15. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

