Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.07. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,836. The firm has a market cap of $947.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 190.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 149,888 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

