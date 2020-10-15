Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 5,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,866. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Community Bank System by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.