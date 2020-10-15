Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Vaxart reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $7.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $14.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.10 million, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $71.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. 245,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,739,920. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 477,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

