Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.60. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $95,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

