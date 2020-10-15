Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,045. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alphatec by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphatec by 825.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 481,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphatec by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 390,978 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alphatec by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 366,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 93,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.