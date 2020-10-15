Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.22). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 5,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

