Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,358. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

