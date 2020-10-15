Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $23.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $95.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.42 million, with estimates ranging from $91.73 million to $95.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director David B. Juran acquired 4,608 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,065.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $103,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 1,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,474. The company has a market cap of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

