Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $30.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $120.97 million, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

