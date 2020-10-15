Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommScope’s sales and adjusted EBITDA are expected to have improved marginally on a sequential basis in the September-ended quarter. The acquisition of ARRIS has enabled it to benefit from the rapidly changing network and technology architectures with a unique set of complementary assets. The company is pursuing strategies to reduce operational costs and optimize its overall cost structure. It has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G. However, it is facing challenges due to lower spending from cable operators and wireless carriers, primarily in the Home and Outdoor Wireless segments. CommScope is bearing the brunt of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. The Venue and Campus segment is also struggling due to a decline in indoor copper and RUCKUS.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Commscope stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Commscope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

