Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.93. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 447,905 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 227,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,366 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

