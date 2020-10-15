Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VALPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.06 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:VALPQ remained flat at $$0.09 on Thursday. 439,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,508,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. Valaris has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. Valaris had a negative net margin of 237.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valaris will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

