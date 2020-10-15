Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) to Buy

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY remained flat at $$11.73 during midday trading on Thursday. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.67 million. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

